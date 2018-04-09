CWG: Anas enters 400m final

Gold Coast, April 9 (IANS) India's Muhammed Anas entered the final of the men's 400 metre event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Monday.

Anas finished first in the semifinal, heat 3, clocking 45.44 sec with a reaction time of 0.132 ahead of Jamaica's Rusheen Mcdonald. Mcdonald finished 45.77 with a reaction time of 0.180 at the Carrara Stadium here.

Earlier on Sunday, Anas advanced to the semi-finals after winning Heat 4. He registered a time of 45.96 seconds ahead of Mcdonald's 45.99.

