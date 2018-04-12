CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar wins gold, Babita Kumari grabs silver

Thursday morning comes with good news for India in 2018 Commonwealth Games as wrestler Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware have clinched gold in the men's freestyle 74kg and 57kg. Woman wrestler Babita Kumari claimed silver in the women's 53kg freestyle final. Sushil Kumar ended the match in style as he won with a 10-0 score, by technical superiority against Johannes Botha of South Africa in just 80 seconds. After this, Sushil bagged his third gold following gold medals in the 66kg event in 2010 and 74kg event in 2014. Sushil's gold rush has taken India's overall tally at the Gold Coast Games to 29.