CWG 2018: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth ended his run at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday with a silver medal in the badminton men's singles final. The 25-year old shuttler conceded defeat against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. Earlier, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal clinched gold after a 21-18, 23-21 victory in the all-Indian women's singles final against PV Sindhu. With Srikanth's feat, India continues to stand third in the points table with 65, including 26 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze medals.