Indian Shooter Heena Sidhu picked up India's third gold medal in shooting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018, finishing on top in the women's 25m pistol event. Sidhu broke the CWG record in the process in Gold Coast on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Sidhu shot a final score of 38, two of them perfect fives, to claim the top honours ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch.