CWG 2018: Seema Punia wins silver, Navjeet Dhillon settles for bronze in discus

Discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's discus finals at the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday. Punia, after failing to cross the 60m-mark in five attempts out of six, settled for the silver medal. Her third and fifth throws were fouls. Her first and best throw was 60.41m, while Dhillon's was 57.43m. Dhillon's threw 55.61m, 56.22m, 54.09m and 57.43m, and fouled on her second and third attempt. Meanwhile, Australia's Dani Stevens won the gold with a record of 68.26m. Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar won a gold medal in the men's freestyle 74kg category. At present, India's medal tally reads fourteen gold, seven silver and ten bronze. India currently ranks third in the medal tally with the 31 medals. Australia and England are leading with 155 and 86 medals respectively.