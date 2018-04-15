CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal defeats PV Sindhu to clinch gold

Ace badminton champion Saina Nehwal defeated World No. 3 PV Sindhu to claim gold in the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday. With this Saina claimed her second individual Commonwealth Games gold medal. The thrilling finale was held in Gold Coast. Saina Nehwal has also become the first Indian to win two singles gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. With 62 medals, India is currently at 3rd rank in the medals tally behind Australia (188) and England (125).