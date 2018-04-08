CWG 2018: Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulates the winners, says India has tremendous potential

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated the athletes, who clinched medals for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. He praised the athletes by saying that the country has tremendous potential and also praised women athletes, who won various medals at CWG 2018. He added, "It is very positive sign for our country. It is heartening to see women winning medals." At present, India's medal tally reads six gold, two silver and two bronze. India currently ranks third in the medal tally with the ten medals.