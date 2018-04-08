CWG 2018: Punam Yadav wins another gold for India

Indian weightlifters continued to proud India with their victories at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games as Punam Yadav clinched a gold medal in the women's 69 kg weightlifting event on Day four of the quadrennial event here on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Varanasi lifted 100 kg in snatch and 122 kg in the clean and jerk category to finish with a total of 222 kg to make the country proud. In 2014, Yadav clinched a bronze medal in the same weight category at the 2014 Glasgow Games.