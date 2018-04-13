CWG 2018: Naman Tanwar hands India first boxing medal, bags 91 kg bronze

India's first boxing medal in the ongoing 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games was secured by Naman Tanwar settling for bronze in the men's 91kg category here at the Oxenford Studios on Friday. The 19-year-old grappler failed to replicate his good performance in the Games so far and slumped to a 0-4 defeat to Jason Whateley of Australia in the semi-final bout to settle for the bronze medal. The Indian lost the bout with decisions of 28-28, 27-29, 26-30, 26-30 and 27-29 from the five judges. Earlier, Tanwar had got the better of Haruna Mhando of Tanzania in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to make it to the last-four of the men's heavyweight (91kg) category.