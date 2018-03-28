CWG-2018: Indian contingent arrives in Gold Coast

Gold Coast (Australia), March 28 (IANS) About 200 members of the Indian contingent and officials participating in the 2018 Commonwealth Games beginning next week arrived here on Wednesday.

"The contingent members comprising athletics, boxing, basketball, hockey, lawn bowling and shooting have reported at the Village as they arrived in batches," said the IOA in a statement.

The teams and individuals were seen acclimatising to the conditions and visited their training facilities.

Chef-de-Mission, Vikram Singh Sisodia along with team mangers Namdev, Ajay Narang and Shiyad set up the IOA office at the Village to help India team members a hassle-free consultation and providing day-to-day facilities.

IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta congratulated Sisodia for setting up the office smoothly to take care of the various athletes of Indian teams at the Village.

