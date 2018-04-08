CWG 2018: India clinches Gold, Silver in shooting

India's winning spree continued in the shooting range with 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and seasoned campaigner Heena Sidhu clinching gold and silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol final on Day four of the quadrennial event here on Sunday. Bhaker fired a total of 240.9 to claim gold, setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the category. On the other hand, Sidhu bagged silver with a total effort of 234. At present, India's medal tally reads six gold, two silver and one bronze. India currently ranks third in the medal tally with the nine medals.