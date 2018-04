Vikas Thakur added another medal to India's tally in Commonwealth Games 2018 by winning bronze medal in Men's 94 kg weightlifting category on Sunday. His family in Ludhiana celebrated his victory with great pomp and show. They felt proud of their kin's performance at the global level. With the medal, India's weightlifting medal tally reached 11, with 6 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze.