CWG 2018: Eye on Asian Games, Marry Kom thanks countrymen after clinching gold

M.C. Mary Kom bagged India's 18th gold medal at the Gold Coast on April 14. Giving a message, Mary Kom thanked countrymen. "I am very happy that I could win a gold medal for my country. I want to thank my countrymen. This year we have won nine medals in boxing. We will work harder so that we can perform better in the upcoming Asian Games," she said. The five-time world champion thrashed Northern Ireland's 21-year-old Kristina O'Hara in an unanimous points decision in the finals of the women's 48kg boxing category.