CWG 2018 : Celebs feeling PROUD as India wins GOLD

Till now, India has won 12 gold medals, 5 silver medals & 8 bronze medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold coast, Australia. And while the country is joyfully celebrating the stupendous performances of the athletes, then why our Bollywood celebrities left behind to praise our athletes. From actress Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor to Sachin Tendulkar, Suneil Shetty are feeling proud after seeing India's performance at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. They wishes luck to Team India.