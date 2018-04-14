CWG 2018 boxing: Vikas Krishan bags gold

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan bagged a gold medal in men's 75 kg category during the ongoing 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games, on Saturday. Krishan beat Cameroonian boxer Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue 5-0 to bag India's 25th gold. Earlier in the day, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore met with boxing medalists from Commonwealth Games, which included Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik, Mary Kom, among others. At present, India's medal tally reads twenty-five gold, sixteen silver and eighteen bronze.