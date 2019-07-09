CWC19: India vs New Zealand Weather Update | IND vs NZ

India take on New Zealand in all-important semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford. However, the match might be interrupted by rain as the forecast predicts showers throughout the day. Ahead of the match, it looks overcast in Manchester but there is no rain at the moment. However, there is rain interruption predicted at 3 pm (match time) at Old Trafford. In case of washout, the two teams will play the semi-final on Wednesday - the reserve day for semi-final 1. If Wednesday's game is also washed out, then India, with more points in the group stages than Kiwis, will progress to the final