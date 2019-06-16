CWC'19: India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in rain-hit match

Brilliant knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before the magnificent spells by the bowling unit guided India to beat Pakistan by 89 runs at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. With the win, India's head-to-head record against Pakistan in World Cup matches now sits at 7-0. The rain interrupted the match after 35 overs. However after almost 50 minutes, the match was curtailed to 40 overs and the run-chase was adjusted to 302 runs bases on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. Rohit Sharma won Man of the Match.