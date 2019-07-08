CWC: Whoever handles pressure better will come out on top, says Virat Kohli ahead of semis

Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team captain while addressing the press conference ahead of World Cup semi finals said, "Whichever team is more brave in being calculative, that team stands a better chance to win so we understand that combination, we've made it to a lot of knockout games and finals and it's up to both to bring their A game. Whoever handles pressure better will come out on top." India will lock horns with New Zealand on July 9 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.