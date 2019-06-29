CWC: 'Men in Blue' sweat it out out ahead of clash against England
The Indian Cricket team practiced ahead of Sunday's World Cup match against England at Edbgaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. India is the only team which is unbeaten in this World Cup. The 'Men in Blue' will be seen wearing a new orange-blue jersey against their fixture with England as the latter dons similar coloured jersey as India's original kit. India has almost secured a position in the semi finals as it is just behind Australia.