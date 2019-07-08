CWC: India is well balanced with high quality players, says Kane Williamson
India will lock horns with New Zealand for semi finals on Tuesday. Speaking on the same New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that India has an outstanding bowling attack they are very well balanced with high quality players. "Indian bowling attack is an outstanding bowling attack. World class operators are there. They are very well balanced with the high quality players but every team works very hard to end up in last four."