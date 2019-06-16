CWC: India will steal the show against Pakistan, say fans

India will take on Pakistan in their fourth match of World Cup today. India won two opening games against South Africa and Australia while the third match against New Zealand was washed out. While speaking to ANI, Indian cricket fan from Gorakhpur said, "We have performed prayers today. India will surely win against Pakistan in today's match." Another Indian cricket fan said, "It will be a very interesting match today. Not only people from our country but from all over the world wait to watch India-Pakistan match."