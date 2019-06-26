CWC: 'It is going to be a challenge' says Chris Gayle on clash with India

It is going to be a challenge said, West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle ahead of world cup match on 27th June against India. Chris Gayle said, "I know there is still a slim chance for us to actually qualify but anything is possible. We are going up against India, so it is going to be a challenge. They are playing good cricket, I'm actually looking forward to it." However, West Indies will look to finish on a high after being knocked out by New Zealand. India vs West Indies World Cup cricket match is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 27, 2019 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.