CWC: Filled with enthusiasm, 87-year-old woman cheer for team India

Filled with enthusiasm, 87-year-old Charulata Patel was seen cheering up for 'men in blue' during the India-Bangladesh ICC cricket World Cup tournament on Tuesday. She was seen cheering for India in the stands during the match. While talking to ANI about her love and passion for cricket, Charulata Patel said, "I have been watching cricket for last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier, I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live".