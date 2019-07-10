CWC: Fans meltdown after India's exit from World Cup

After India's heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, cricket fans shared their disappointment with the poor batting performance of the openers and a seemingly slow innings by experienced MS Dhoni. Most of the fans were disappointed with Dhoni not playing at par with Ravindra Jadeja who almost took out India from the brink of collapse after the upper order couldn't handle the Kiwi pacers. However, some fans believed it was all about luck and they will keep supporting India unconditionally. Jadeja came when India was at 91 for the loss of 6 wickets when the 'men in blue' were chasing a low but difficult 239 runs in the semi-final match which resumed today after rains couldn't let the match complete on Tuesday.