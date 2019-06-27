CWC: Fans hopeful of India's victory against West Indies

India will take on West Indies in their fifth match of World Cup today. Indian cricket fans flocked to Old Trafford stadium to witness the exciting clash and expressed confidence in the team.While speaking to ANI, one of the fans said, "We have done so well so far. It's looking good. Main thing against West Indies is keeping them down. We have got good batsman so we can do it. We have Kohli and he is in good form." Another fan said, "India got to win. We have got the right team for it, we have Kohli, Bumrah. I am pretty sure, we will win." One of the fans said, "I am really looking forward to it. I am hoping for the lots of runs, lots of sixes and lots of boundaries. Either team win, I am happy with it. I am just looking for a good game." So far, India has won its all the four matches in the tournament.