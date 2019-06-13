CWC: Fans hopeful of India's victory against blackcaps

India will take on New Zealand in their third match of World Cup today. Despite cloudy weather, Indian cricket fans flocked to Trent Bridge stadium to witness the exciting clash and expressed confidence in the team. While speaking to ANI, a fan said, "We are hoping that India wins the match. People from all over the world have come here to watch the match, we all are expecting a lot from the Indian team". Another fan said, "I have come from India to watch the match, though the weather is not too good, but we are hoping for the good. Injuries are part of the game, I don't think the performance of the team will be affected because of Shikhar Dhawan."

India won two opening games against South Africa and Australia, however Indian faced a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in the first warm up match of this World Cup.