CWC: Fans celebrate India's win against Bangladesh as team qualifies for semis

Indian cricket fans all over the country and in UK celebrated India's win against Bangladesh in today's match. India won by 28 runs. With this win India has entered into the semi-finals of Cricket World Cup 2019. While speaking to ANI, a cricket fan in Mumbai said, "Bangladesh played really well; the team showed Indian cricket team that it is important to try till the end. This was a lesson for Dhoni." "The match was great, the atmosphere was amazing. We are definitely going to win the world cup this year", said an Indian cricket fan from UK.