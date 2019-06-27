CWC: Fans celebrate India's comfortable victory against West Indies

India decimated West Indies by a massive margin of 125 runs in Manchester. Responding to India's 268, the West Indies team went back to pavilion in 34.2 overs. Fans cheered India's winning spree outside stadium. India will face hosts England next on June 30. While speaking to ANI, one of Indian Cricket fans said, "Today's win for India is incredible, players played very well." Another fan said, "Dhoni and Pandya played very well and bowlers also did their jobs."