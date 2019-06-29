CWC: Everyone surprised by England's performance in home conditions, says Kohli

Ahead of India and England clash Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that all teams are strong and anyone can beat anyone in this tournament we thought that England will dominate in their home ground but everyone is bit surprised. "Everyone is bit surprised, we thought that England is going to dominate in their own conditions. But as I said that pressure is going to be a massive factor. All teams are very strong, anyone can beat anyone, and you can't take anything for granted."