CWC: Cricket fanatics arrive at Rose Bowl to cheer their teams as India locks horn with Afghanistan
Supporters of team India and Afghanistan arrived at The Rose Bowl stadium today. India will take on Afghanistan in the 28th match of Cricket World Cup 2019. The cricket fanatics from both the countries cheered for their team. As this match will be a tough nut to crack for Afghanistan cricket team as the 'Men in Blue' seem to be invincible this World Cup. The weather of Southampton is also clear for the interesting match.