CWC condemns attack on Rahul's car, vows to fight 'forces of violence'

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The CWC on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's car in Gujarat, saying "forces of violence unleashed by the BJP and its associates have no place in civilized political discourse".

Gandhi, however, was not present in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as he was down with viral fever.

Expressing grave concern over the planned and systemic assaults on the foundational values of the country and constitutional rights of the citizens, the meeting also passed another resolution commemorating the Quit India Movement on its 75th anniversary and resolved "to fight back and defeat the forces which seek to destroy our precious heritage".

In the resolution, the party re-dedicated itself to uphold and defend the idea of India as envisioned by the leaders of the freedom movement.

"The CWC took note of the attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat and condemned it in unequivocal terms. In a resolution to that affect, the Congress has made it clear that the forces of violence unleashed by the BJP and its associates have no place in civilized political discourse and in a democracy," said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma while briefing the reporters.

"The Congress, therefore, is determined to fight back and confront and defeat the forces of violence, and we are through the resolution making it clear that Congress voice and truth cannot be silenced by violence and such attacks," he added.

Remembering the Quit India Movement, the resolution said: "The movement was remarkable for the unprecedented, spontaneous, mass participation of all sections of the Indian people -- students, women, workers, peasants, government officials and even industrialists -- showing enormous courage despite the severe repression by the British government."

"This chapter of the glorious struggle of Indian People is worth recounting as the CWC meets today (Tuesday) to commemorate the epic struggle."

It further said: "It is worth remembering that after the arrest of all national and provincial leaders of the Congress, who were kept in jail for almost three years, the people of India rose as one, defied police firings and launched a mass Satyagraha and a defiance campaign that shook the foundations of the British Raj."

It also said the party had striven relentlessly in the 75 years since it asked the British to Quit India and to realise the dreams of those who fought for our freedom.

"Many of the ideals have indeed been realised, even if not in full measure: a secular and democratic Constitution which guarantees Fundamental rights, Freedom of Speech and Expression, economic growth with equity and rule of law," it said.

"However, much remains to be done for the socio economic emancipation of the disadvantaged, deprived and marginalised sections of our people," it added.

