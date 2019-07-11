CWC: Bollywood celebs react to team India's loss

Team India's journey in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup came to an end as New Zealand defeated the Indian cricket team in the semi-finals of the tournament. The match went on for two days due to rain on the first day, didn't just leave the fans disappointed but also Bollywood celebrities. While people are still reeling over India's loss in the tournament, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their disappointment after India missed their chance to lift the World Cup trophy. Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha hailed team India for putting up a good fight against the Kiwis. Aamir took to the micro-blogging site and wrote for him India "had already won the world cup when we qualified for the semis." "Hard luck Virat. Just wasn't our day today. For me, India had already won the world cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the no 1 team. Well played guys, throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn't rained yesterday... the result might have been different. But well done. Proud of our team. Love. A," he wrote. Anupam shared a picture of the Indian cricket team and thanked the players for their efforts. He also said that the team binds everyone together and brings out "the Indian in us." "Thank you Indian Cricket Team for your game and your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you," he tweeted. KJo appreciated the Indian cricket team's efforts and said we should applaud them for their "incredible journey" and not "just focus on the destination." "I hate to sound like an old school uncle (trollers will say aunt but it's not about me) whn I say "nazar lag gayee.." the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA," he wrote. Rishi hailed both the teams and wrote, "Well played New Zealand, well played India! Underdogs did it." Sonakshi took to the micro-blogging site and hailed the boys for "playing well." She wrote, "Love and respect to our indian cricket team ALWAYS! in wins and in losses, we are with you well played boys."