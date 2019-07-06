CWC 2019: Fans express their confidence in Team India

India will take on Sri Lanka in their last match before going into the semifinals round today. India already booked their slot in the semifinal with 13 points. Indian cricket fans flocked to Headingly Carnegie ground to witness the exciting clash and expressed their confidence in the team. While speaking to ANI, a fan said, "We have good batsmen. We definitely have the chance because India scored good runs in previous matches. So, this time also they will hit good runs and we will definitely have a good win." "Today's match is crucial and we will win today match and we will also win the World Cup Final," another fan said. Earlier, Team India clashed with Bangladesh and lost by 28 runs.