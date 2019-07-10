CWC 2019: Fans cheer for Indian Cricket Team ahead of India-New Zealand semi-final reserve day

India will take on New Zealand in semi-final that is scheduled to resume today at Old Trafford in England's Manchester. Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the exciting clash between the two teams. Fans cheered for Indian Cricket Team outside the stadium before witnessing the match. While speaking to ANI, one of the fans said, "It was a fantastic game yesterday, India bowled really well. I am hoping India will win today. It was good that India didn't play yesterday." "I think, Rohit is doing really well this time, he is going to accompany Virat and they are doing their best", another Indian fan said.