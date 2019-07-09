CWC 2019: Fans cheer for Indian Cricket Team outside stadium in Manchester

Manchester (UK), July 09 (ANI): Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the exciting clash between the two teams. Fans cheered for Indian Cricket Team outside the stadium before witnessing the match. While speaking to ANI, a fan said, "I can see only one thing that India is winning the match. India will win and World Cup will come to home." "We are expecting a big score from the team. Indian players are in form and India will rock today," another fan said. "India going to score 345 runs today and Rohit Sharma going to score double century," fan added. Fans also chanted outside the stadium, "Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega". Whosoever team wins today's match, will book their ticket for the final match.