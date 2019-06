Fans in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj celebrated India's victory against South Africa. Team India kick-started World Cup 2019 journey by decimating South Africa by 6 wickets. Fans cheered India's victory. They applauded Rohit Sharma's centurion knock. They chanted slogans such as 'Hindustan Zindabad'. Now India will play against Australia in an on-going World Cup series on June 9 at the Oval Stadium.