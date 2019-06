Spectacular win for India in World Cup 2019 journey by decimating Australia by 36 runs. Fans cheered India's victory outside the Oval Cricket Stadium in London. They applauded Shikhar Dhawan's centurion knock. "We are happy that Gabbar is back in form, it's a tough game against New Zealand but then also we will try our best." said a fan. 'Men in Blue' will lock horns with New Zealand next on June 13.