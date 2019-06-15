CWC 19: Pakistan match no special than any other, says Kohli

Even as cricket fans are enthused about the Sunday's World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be treating the game like any other, and said, "No one game is more special for us than the other. Our responsibility is to treat every game equally, regardless of the opposition. We are a top side in the world because of the cricket that we play." India, which is gearing up ahead of the hugely anticipated match with Pakistan, will be missing its opener Shikhar Dhawan who got injured during his match winning century against Australia on June 09. The India-Pakistan match is clouded with the forecast of rains and India's last match with New Zealand was a washout, and both the teams shared one points each.