CWC 19: Indian fans cheer as 'men in blue' defend below par total against Afghanistan

After India turned the low-scoring match in its favour against Afghanistan, Indian fans in Southampton were assured of the 'men in blue' moving aggressively in the world cup to eventually lift the trophy. India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs against its below expected total of 224 runs at the Rose Bowl Cricket ground in Southampton. One of the cricket fans told ANI that although India started slowly when it came to bat, the boys managed to pull out the game in the last overs when it was defending a low score.