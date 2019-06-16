CWC 19: As India puts up 336 runs, fans sure of team remaining unbeatable against Pakistan

After the Indian cricket team put up a mammoth total of 336 runs against Pakistan at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, fans of the 'men of blue' are sure of team India remaining unbeatable in the ICC ODI world cup against Pakistan. One of the fans told ANI that after the massive score put by the Indian team, the 'men in blue' have already got the game. The cricket fan also described opener Rohit Sharma's century as "too good". Another Indian cricket fan believed India lacked 20-30 runs in its total but said, "probably, India is going to win it."