CWC 19: India-Pakistan match 'final' before final, feels Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistani captain and cricketing legend Inzamam-ul-Haq described the Sunday's clash with India as "the final" before the final, and said the interest of fans in the match could be assessed from the fact that 8,00,000 fans applied for the tickets of match which can only be witnessed live by 24,000 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. On being asked about Pakistan's unsuccessful attempts to beat India at the ODI world cup, Inzamam said there will be a time when this reality would change, and hoped that Sunday's match could be the one when Pakistan finally beats India at the World Cup.