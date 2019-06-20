CWC 19: Dhawan's exit 'unfortunate', but team has to move on, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has termed star opener Shikhar Dhawan's exit from the rest of ICC Cricket World Cup as 'unfortunate' incident, but said the Indian cricket team, sans injured Dhawan, has faith in itself and called for the need to move forward. Bumrah also termed the replacements for the injured players as 'equally' good. India will be playing Afghanistan next on June 22. Of its last four games, India has remain undefeated at the ongoing tournament by winning three of the matches against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, while the game against New Zealand ended up in a washout.