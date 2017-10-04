Cuttack city celebrates silver jublee of its brotherhood

The silver city of Cuttack is famous for its craftsmanship on the 'Puja Pandals' in the form of silver tableaux during Durga Puja celebrations. People from all across India flock Cuttack city to witness these grand silver tableaux and to offer prayers to the goddess. Adorned with gold and silver jwellery, the idol of goddess Durga bedazzled all visitors. More than 250 to 500 kilograms of silver and around 20 kilograms of gold was put to construct the glittery backdrop of the idol. According to the locals, the idol alone adorned jewellery of about 50 kilograms, with the crown weighing about 20 kilograms. The grand and glittery celebration of Durga Puja in Cuttack is not just limited to Hindu religion. In Dargah market of Cuttack, Hindu- Muslims have been celebrating this festival for last 25 years. The people from various faiths donate generously for designing and decorating these mega tableaus on the occasion of Durga Puja. Although the numbers of Hindus in this region are lesser than the Muslims, the people celebrate all festivals with same fervour. The festival of Muharram falls around the same time with the festival of Dussehra. But the Muslim brothers keep sanctity of Hindu festival Dussehra as high as they observe Muharram.