Cuteness alert! Chhote Nawab Taimur spends quality time with cousin Inaaya

The Pataudi cousins, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, taking a stroll together, is perhaps the most delightful thing you will see on Internet today and the two will surely make you go aww! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin will turn 2 this year and Taimur seems to be taking up all brotherly responsibilities as he holds his cousin's hand. Kunal Kemmu shared the adorable snap of the two walking on the grass. It wasn't long ago that the little Pataudi made headlines.Pictures of him dressed in team India's Blue jersey and saluting the Men in Blue for their victory over Pakistan in CWC 2019 surfaced online in June, which made netizens all hopped-up. The star-couple, Kareena and Saif welcomed their son in August 2017 and announced his name in a statement- Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.