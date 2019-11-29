Cut in corporate tax rate, labour reforms important for investments: CEA KV Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian including top economists attended 'India Economic Forum' at Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Nov 29. While addressing the event Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India, KV Subramanian said that cut in corporate tax rate is important for investments. He said, "The cut in corporate tax rate is important for investments. The current situation has really provided us opportunity to try and bring in important structural reforms. Corporate tax rate cut, labour reforms and debt capital and credit markets are important for investment to be furthered. So, good times are ahead," said Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India KV Subramanian.