Customers say 'No' to Chinese items this Diwali

The sale of Chinese products across various cities, including Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, has dropped drastically ahead of Diwali. Customers are boycotting China-made items in wake of the military standoff between India and China and the strained relations between the two neighbouring nations. Ever since the troops of the two countries engaged in a standoff at Doklam, nationalist sentiments have been on the rise, with many groups calling for the boycott of Chinese products. The call seems to have resonated among the masses. People are resorting to Indian items over Chinese ones.