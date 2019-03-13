"There is currently an ideological battle going on in India,c says Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacted with students of Stella Maris College on Wednesday in Chennai. He talked about on the subject 'How Young Women Inspire The New World'. He also addressed the ongoing ideological battle in the country. Gandhi said, "There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It's sharply divided b/w two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together and shouldn't be dominated by one idea." He further added, "The other ideology represented by the current government and Prime Minister where they believe that one idea should be imposed on our country. They have a particular view about role of women in our society, different languages and cultures are inferior to one centralising culture and idea."