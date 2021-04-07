Current Stock to Last 3 Days: Maha Health Min on Vaccine Shortage

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday, 7 April, claimed that the state doesn’t have enough vaccine doses at several vaccination centres, resulting in people being sent back. He added that the state will run out of doses in three days.

“We do not have enough vaccine doses at various vaccination centres and people have to be sent back due to a shortage of doses. We have demanded from the Centre that people of age group 20-40 years must be vaccinated on priority,” Tope told news agency ANI.

He went on to say, “Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses which will get over in 3 days. We’ve asked for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week.”

Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar reiterated Tope’s claim, saying, “There is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai. Yesterday, we had 1,76,000 vaccine doses but in the coming days, we will require more vaccines,” ANI reported.

Further, Maharashtra’s Principal Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas told PTI that, “The Centre is aware of the situation and (we) have also communicated (the same) in writing.”

As per a senior health official, many districts in Maharashtra will run out of their stock in a day or two.

State health minister Tope added that while Centre is supplying them with enough doses, the speed of delivery of vaccines is not satisfactory, and added that Maharashtra has a vaccine wastage rate of 3 percent, which is half of the national average vaccine wastage rate of 6 percent.

Speaking on the the supply of medical oxygen, he said said the state is prepared to close down industries using access oxygen, “12 metric tonnes of oxygen is produced and over 7 tonnes of oxygen is consumed daily. We've demanded that we should be supplied medical oxygen from nearby states. If needed, we'll close down industries that use oxygen but won't let supply of medical oxygen be affected.”

Maharashtra is currently at the peak of a second COVID-19 surge, and is vaccinating about four lakh people per day.

On the new COVID strain, the minister said, “We suspect that there is a new strain that is affecting people in a shorter duration of time. Samples have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control to ascertain this.”

On the new COVID restrictions, Tope said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed for the same, and received ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis’ support. “Nobody should do politics in a pandemic situation,” the minister added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

