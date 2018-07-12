At our current pace India could become 5th largest economy: Arun Jaitley

Union Cabinet Minister Arun Jaitley joined the celebration of 37th Foundation Day of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) through video conference on Thursday. During his address, Arun Jaitley said, "When we look at the bigger picture of the country's financial status, and in that context we view the rural or agricultural sector, it is genuinely worrying. India overtook France as the 6th highest GDP in the world and as we keep up this pace we might become the 5th largest economy." He also added that the rural and agricultural sectors are integral parts of an economy.