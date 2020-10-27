Current Guidelines on Reopening of Activities to Be Applicable Till November 30: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said the current guidelines allowing various activities like opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones. Earlier, the guidelines for reopening activities issued on September 30 were to be in force till October 31.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order today to extend this period till November 30, a home ministry spokesperson said. The guidelines said that international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, would remain shut while state and UT governments were given the flexibility to decide on reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner.

The decision is be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions, according to the guidelines. The activities permitted in areas outside the containment zones were — cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity, Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons, entertainment parks and similar places.

Various ministries and departments have issued standard operating procedures for the reopening of activities. Political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and those constituencies where by-elections will be held were allowed with attendance of a maximum of 200 people in a close space or hall and in an open space depending on its size.

The political gatherings can be held only outside the containment zones. The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones during the period.

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.